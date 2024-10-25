OBITUARY: Betty Yvonne Warren Whitefield

Betty Yvonne Warren Whitefield, age 85 of Franklin, TN passed away October 23, 2024.

Betty was a native of Williamson County, TN and was a loving mother and grandmother “Granny” and friend to many.

Preceded in death by husband, Ray Dean Whitefield; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Gentry Whitefield; son-in-law, James Ronnie “Cotton” Ladd; grandchildren, Jessica Whitefield; parents, Ralph and Mary Frances Rivers Warren; brothers, Billy Hood and Tandy Ladd; sisters, Mary Ellen Salazar and Juanita Clark.

Survived by: children, Beth Whitefield Ladd, Ray Dean Whitefield Jr., Ricky Whitefield, Randy Whitefield and Deborah Whitefield (Lamberto) Cerda; brothers, Roger Hood, Ronnie Hood and Isaac (Becky) Ladd; sisters, Faye Nalls, Pam (Van) Etten, Brenda (Buster) Newsom and Patricia Stevens; grandchildren, Jason (Amy) Ladd, Jennifer (Shawn) Boone, Amanda Whitefield, Megan Whitefield, Tiffani (Carl) Fegett, Haley Whitefield, Zachary (Tristan) Cerda and Matthew Cerda; eleven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 PM Friday, October 25, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Brother David Cherry officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Jason Ladd, Shawn Boone, Jacob Watson, Dillenger Whitefield, Ronnie Ladd, Isaac Ladd, Richard Stevens, Jerry Simbeck, Matthew Cerda, Zachery Cerda, and Johnathon Ladd. Memorials may be made to Alive Hospice. Visitation will be 2:00 – 4:00 on Friday prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

