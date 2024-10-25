OBITUARY: Susannah Cortlynn Sholey

Susannah Cortlynn Sholey, age 32 of Spring Hill, TN passed away October 21, 2024.

She was a former employee of the JW Marriott where she loved working in Nashville. She loved outdoor activities and animals of every kind. She had a passion for art and loved drawing or painting pictures for her daughter as well as her nephews and nieces. Susannah was a loving mother to her daughter, Lennox.

She is preceded in death by her grandfathers, Anthony Sholey, Glen McDonald and Earl Anthony.

Susannah is survived by her parents, Jeff & Angie Sholey of Spring Hill, TN; daughter, Lennox Sholey of Spring Hill, TN; brother, Jonathan Sholey of Pulaski, TN; sisters, Caitlin (John Patton) Sholey of Spring Hill, TN, Olivia (Brandon) Pegram of Lewisburg, TN and Audrey Sholey of Spring Hill, TN; grandmothers, Patricia Sholey of Memphis, TN and Frances (Mike) Reyman of Reno, NV; nieces & nephews, Miles, Mercy, MJ, Mason, Finley and Brixton; aunts & uncles, Jana (Nick) Crosby of Nashville, TN, Mark (Lynn) Anthony of Jefferson, GA and Corie (Chaz) Cutbill of Foley, AL and many loving cousins and family members.

Funeral service will be held 1:00PM Saturday, October 26, 2024 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Kevin Dye will officiate. Memorials may be made to Churches of Christ Disaster Relief. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

