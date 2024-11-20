OBITUARY: Barbara Ann Holt

Barbara Ann Holt, born on July 15, 1939, in Liepers Fork, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2024 in Franklin, Tennessee.

She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, known her kindness and dedication to her family.

Barbara is survived by her two daughters, Connie (Michael) Flatt and Carrie Holt, who cherished her unwavering support and love throughout their lives. She leaves behind a legacy of love as a proud grandmother to her grandsons, John Phillip and Taylor Flatt, and her granddaughters, Caleigh, Shannon, and Kathleen Craddock. Each held a special place in her heart, and she enjoyed sharing moments of joy with them. Also survived by her brother Calvin (Marilyn) Lehew.

She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Kenneth Holt. Barbara was also preceded by her parents, Alton Calvin Lehew and Leola LeCornu Lehew, as well as her sister, Jane Peay. These family members have greeted her with open arms.

A graveside service to honor Barbara’s life will be held on November 21, 2024, at Williamson Memorial Gardens in Franklin, Tennessee, at 10:00 AM. Those who knew her are invited to celebrate her remarkable journey and the indelible mark she left on the hearts of her family and friends. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email