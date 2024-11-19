Fairview Christmas Parade Scheduled for December 7

The holiday spirit is set to shine bright in Fairview as the city announces its traditional Christmas parade, scheduled for Saturday, December 7th, at 10:00 a.m. This festive event promises to bring the community together with floats, performers, and holiday cheer.

The parade will begin at Westwood Elementary and conclude at SFEG (France Plant), offering spectators a chance to enjoy a scenic route filled with seasonal decorations and excitement.

Those interested in participating in the parade are encouraged to submit their entry forms as soon as possible. To obtain an entry form, email Richard Ross at [email protected], or stop by City Hall to pick one up in person.

Join the Fairview community to celebrate the season and create cherished memories at this much-anticipated community event.

