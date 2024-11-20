OBITUARY: George Hubert Moore

George Hubert Moore, age 80, of Franklin, TN passed away on Nov. 18, 2024, at 9:20 PM.

He was born on May 17, 1944, to the late Hubert Sherwood Moore and Mellie Oliphant Moore in Carthage, MS.

He graduated From Carthage High School and Mississippi State University in Starkville, MS. Hubert put himself through college selling books for The Southwestern Company and made the Top 20 list.

He moved to Nashville, TN in 1967 and married Janice Lee Kidd of Madison, TN on October 11, 1968. He was a loving husband of 56 years. After selling books for Southwestern company, he worked for Blair, Follin, Allen, and Walker for 10 years. He then worked 10 years in Real Estate for Bill Wills & Associates and made the Million Dollar Club. After working for 29 years, in the insurance business For Tennessee Bankers Association. he retired due to medical health issues in 2017.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Marcie Lee Moore Kirtz (Tom) and her son Sullevan Kirtz of Portland, Oregon; and his daughter, Dana Leann Moore and her sons Trey Mouledoux, Chaz Mouledoux, and Davis Wade Mouledoux; brother, Stanley (Frances) Moore, his sons Todd (Laura) Moore and their two sons of N.C., and Brian (Nisha) Moore of Colorado; brother-in-law, Jerry Wayne (Donna) Kidd, his son Greg Kidd & his three sons, daughter Jennifer Kidd & her two sons, Brian Kidd and Daniel Kidd; sister-in-law, Dianne Kidd (Tommy) Shelby and her daughter Lindsay (Robert) Sevier and her two children; and sister-in-law, Barbara Kidd.

A memorial gathering will be conducted on Sunday, November 24, 2024, from 2-4 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, in Franklin, Tennessee. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, from 10 AM until 1 PM at Wilcox Funeral Home, in Carthage, Mississippi. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 PM Tuesday at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery, in Carthage. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

