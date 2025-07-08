Franklin Police Department Selects New Public Affairs Officer

The Franklin Police Department is proud to announce the selection of Officer Marty Carson as its next Public Affairs Officer.

A 22-year veteran of the department and a lifelong resident of Williamson County, Carson is one of the most recognizable faces in the community. His professional journey has been deeply rooted in community policing and public engagement, which are principles that have helped build stronger, safer neighborhoods across Franklin.

“Officer Carson has dedicated his career to serving and connecting with the people of Franklin,” said Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “His experience, leadership, and relationships in the community make him the perfect choice to step into this important role.”

Carson has worn many hats during his time with the department, including Field Training Officer, Crime Scene Technician, and perhaps, most notably, Community Policing Instructor. His efforts have helped strengthen the department’s Neighborhood Watch programs and Citizens’ Police Academy, fostering lasting partnerships with residents and local organizations.

“All of the applicants for this position were incredibly qualified, but Marty stood out because of his unmatched rapport with the community and his deep understanding of what public engagement means in modern policing,” said Public Information Manager Max Winitz, who Carson will report to in his new role. “We’re excited to have someone with his heart, talent, and passion.

As Public Affairs Officer, Carson will serve as a critical link between the department and the citizens it serves. His responsibilities will include meeting with neighborhood and homeowners’ associations, delivering presentations to civic, business, and religious groups, assisting with the creation of public service announcements, and representing the department at community events.

“This city and this department mean everything to me,” Carson said. “I’m honored to take on this new role and to continue strengthening the connection between our officers and the community we serve. I’ve spent more than two decades building trust with this community, and I see this role as an extension of that mission. Whether it’s through a conversation at a neighborhood meeting or a message shared on social media, I want people to know we’re listening, we care, and we’re here for them.”

Carson will officially assume the role on Monday, August 4, succeeding Officer Ryan Schuman, who is set to retire from the department on July 31 after 25 years of dedicated service.

