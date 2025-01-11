Nolensville Police Department Announces Officer of the Year

The Nolensville Police Department proudly announced Lt. Josh Combs as Officer of the Year at last night’s Board of Commissioners meeting.

Lt. Combs received the highest number of votes from his peers. The Town stated this is a testament to the respect and admiration he has earned within the department.

His colleagues commend him for:

• Unwavering dedication to the Department’s mission.

• Guidance and mentorship to fellow officers.

• Exceptional knowledge of his responsibilities.

• Supportive leadership, especially during staffing challenges.

• Positive attitude and leading by example, which inspire the entire team.

“Lt. Combs exemplifies the core values of public safety and community engagement, and we are honored to recognize his remarkable service and commitment. Thank you, Lt. Combs, for your dedication to our community and department!” the Town stated.

