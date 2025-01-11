Dr. Janet Smith Named Chair of TMA Group Board of Directors

The TMA Group (Transportation Management Association) has unanimously appointed Dr. Janet Smith as Chair.

“I am honored to work alongside the TMA leadership and board members as we continue to serve the community with transportation options. I am excited to be part of a team committed to providing convenient and affordable transportation services for citizens and businesses.

Identifying and implementing transportation systems that align with the growth and development patterns of our region, and meet the needs of our communities and residents, is at the forefront of TMA’s mission. I find it gratifying to be part of an organization dedicated to service today, with a vision for the future,” states Dr. Janet Smith, TMA Group Board Chair.

Dr. Janet Smith

President of Columbia State Community College.

Dr. Janet F. Smith is the fourth president of Columbia State Community College. She assumed the presidency in February 2008, returning to her native Tennessee after a distinguished career that took her from Tennessee to North Carolina, Kentucky, New York, and Arkansas.

Dr. Smith holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Higher Education Administration from George Peabody College of Vanderbilt University. She also earned both a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree from Austin Peay State University and completed post-graduate studies at North Carolina State University, Indiana University, Mississippi State University, and Harvard University.

During her tenure, Columbia State has experienced significant growth in enrollment, the addition of new technical and career-entry programs, and the implementation of student success initiatives. The college has also increased partnerships with secondary schools, universities, and businesses, constructed a new campus, and made improvements that foster a sense of belonging. Honors and recognitions include being named Tennessee Community College of the Year, being listed among the top 150 Aspen Colleges, and receiving accolades for leadership in advancing diversity, partnerships, and student success.

Dr. Smith is actively involved in the communities served by Columbia State. She currently serves on numerous boards, including the Maury County Industrial Development Board, Transportation Management Association – Williamson County, Kings Daughters, Maury Alliance, Williamson Inc. Alumni Board, Tennessee District 6 Family Support Council, and the Higher Education Research Institute Board.

Additional members of The TMA Group Board of Directors includes: Mayor Rogers Anderson, Williamson County; Robert Blair, B. Media Communications; Brandy Blanton, The Circle of Giving; David Burt, Story Construction LLC; Brad Dunn, Pinnacle Bank; Tom Lawrence, Simmons Bank/WAKM-AM; Kel McDowell, Williamson Inc.; Glenn McGehee, SouthStar LLC; Julie Miller, Williamson Medical Center; Mayor Dr. Ken Moore, City of Franklin; Mark Robbins, The Franklin Chop House; Marianne Schroer, Childhood Advocacy Consultant; Cindy Siler, Mercy Community Healthcare; Dr. Janet Smith, Columbia State Community College; Matt Taylor, Studio 8 Design; Maureen Haley Thornton, Visit Franklin; John Wingo, Stites & Harbison PLLC; and Kathyrne Withers, Barge Design.

Established in 1988, The TMA Group is a regional leader in customizing innovative, environmentally friendly multimodal transportation solutions for employers and communities.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email