Kelsea Ballerini to Return to The Voice as a Coach

The Voice will premiere on NBC on February 3rd.

This season, Kelsea Ballerini, will return to the show as a coach alongside Adam Levine, Michael Buble, and John Legend. Ballerini filled in for Kelly Clarkson as a coach during season 20 and has appeared as an advisor but this will be the first time as a coach.

Ballerini shared with Sirius XM about her role as a coach, stating,“Man, I’m up there with Adam Levine, Michael Bublé, and John Legend. I more or less grew up on their music,” she continued, “To have to fight for these amazing Artists alongside these people — I mean I’ve bought tickets to their shows — that was hard to get used to.”

Ballerini just released a new album titled “Patterns” last year with her first headline show at Bridgestone Arena on Friday, January 31st. Find tickets here.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email