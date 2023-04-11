Nolensville Police Chief’s Report for April 10, 2023

From Nolensville Police Department April 10, 2023

We hope you had a great Easter! The weather is much improved. Maybe it will stay that way for a few days.

This coming Sunday, April 16 from noon to 6 pm, the annual Buttercup Festival will be in the Downtown Historic District. This is always big fun. You do not want to miss it. Most of the NPD Team will be on hand to make sure it is a safe experience for everyone. Stop by the NPD tent for a few giveaways for the Kids! The Nolensville Blue Watch will be close by, so make sure you visit them. Electronic message boards on each end of town will be up all week to remind you of the traffic on Sunday the 16th, so plan accordingly.

The NPD visited with the NHS Criminal Justice class. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Assistant Chief Mike taught 5th Amendment Rights and the court system to the Criminal Justice students. On Thursday, Detective Josh taught Criminal Investigations. The students asked good questions and seemed interested in the information presented. It is also a good time for some positive officer/ young people interactions. We enjoy building relationships with the town’s youth.

Your Nolensville Crimefighters were dispatched to seven vehicle crashes this past week. One of the crashes involved injuries. Another one of the crashes was a hit and run. Little is known about the crash at this time.

There were two DUI arrests this past week. One driver had two previous DUI’s on his record. The other driver arrested for DUI was witnessed driving into the oncoming lane of traffic.

April 4- 7, two different reports of construction site thefts in the same new neighborhood. A white Chevy truck was seen at one theft.

On April 8, a speeding driver was also cited on drug charges.

That is all of the highlights and the lowlights of the past week. If you need the immediate assistance of the Nolensville Police Department, please call 615-776-3640. Our esteemed counterparts at 911 are standing by to assist you with your call. It is National Public Safety Telecommunications Week!