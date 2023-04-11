Brentwood Fire & Rescue Responds to 377 Calls in March 2023

Here is a summary of Brentwood Fire and Rescue’s emergency activities for the period of March 1 through March 31, 2023.

They responded to 377 emergency calls for service.

These calls can be broken down into the following categories:

Fires: 4

Over pressure rupture, explosion, overheat: 1

EMS/Rescue: 225

Hazardous Condition (No fire): 21

Service Call: 30

Good Intent: 35

False Alarm and False Call: 57

Severe Weather & Natural Disaster: 4

Saturday, March 4 at approximately 2:27 am:

L53 and R52 were dispatched on a motor vehicle accident on I-65 north near mile marker 71. While enroute, Dispatch advised that two occupants might be entrapped in a vehicle. L53 arrived on scene to find a two-vehicle accident with one vehicle into the median wall and another vehicle off the roadway. L53 established Incident Command and began checking on injuries. After a rapid scene size up, it was determined that one vehicle had rolled over multiple times and there were two occupants still inside. Incident Command requested E52 to respond to the scene for manpower. R52 and two EMS units arrived on scene immediately after L53. R52 assisted L53 crew with the two injuries occupants from one vehicle while EMS provided medical care. All injured vehicle occupants were immediately transported to local hospitals. BFR crews then cleared the roadway of debris and provided scene lighting for the wrecker company. Once the roadway was cleared, Incident Command was terminated and all BFR units returned to service.

Saturday, March 25 at approximately 4:11 pm:

E51, T51 and Battalion 51 were dispatched on a report of CPR in progress at a local commercial building. Initial dispatch information indicated CPR was being attempted by someone on scene. BFR units arrived on scene and quickly located the patient. Two bystanders were performing CPR and they had already shocked the patient with an AED. BFR personnel took over CPR and placed an advanced airway for artificial ventilations. IO access was obtained for medication administration. EMS arrived on scene and administered appropriate medication. After 8 minutes of CPR the patient regained a strong pulse and spontaneous respirations. The patient was loaded into the EMS units and transported to a local hospital with one firefighter on board to assist with care. BFR units cleaned up equipment and returned to service.

Tuesday, March 28 at approximately 5:08 am:

E52, R52 and Battalion 51 were dispatched on a report of CPR in progress. Initial dispatch information indicated a patient was unresponsive and possibly in cardiac arrest. E52 and R52 arrived on scene and quickly located the patient who was pulseless and apneic. CPR was started immediately by BFR personnel and the patient was placed on the cardiac monitor. The patient was defibrillated seconds later and an advanced airway was put in place. EMS arrived on scene and obtained IO access for medication administration. Advanced life support was continued by BFR and EMS personnel while the patient was packaged for transport. EMS transported the patient to a local hospital with one firefighter on board to assist with care. Upon arrival at the hospital the patient had regained a strong pulse and spontaneous respirations. All BFR units cleared the scene and returned to service.