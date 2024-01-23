New York City FC Signs 2024 SuperDraft Pick Malachi Jones From Lipscomb University

January 22, 2024 – Today New York City FC announced it has signed 2024 SuperDraft pick Forward Malachi Jones to an MLS contract through 2025 with options through 2027.

Jones was selected as the eighth overall pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft from Lipscomb University. The 20-year-old made 35 appearances, scoring 12 goals and providing 15 assists over two seasons for the Bisons. This past season, Jones led the NCAA ASUN Conference in total assists and assists per game, and ranked third overall in those categories nationally. He earned United Soccer Coaches All-Region First Team honors, as well as being named first team all-ASUN for the second consecutive season.

“We are thrilled that Malachi has decided to start his professional career and join New York City FC,” said Sporting Director David Lee. “When we drafted Malachi, we were unsure if he would be willing to leave school to pursue a professional career, but we believed that he was one of the most talented players in the MLS SuperDraft. Since we selected Malachi, we have been able to present what we believe the opportunities and benefits of joining our Club would be and we’re delighted that he has made this decision.”

“Malachi is a very promising and exciting young player who has a lot of fantastic attributes for a winger – he is quick, direct and good in 1v1 situations while also showing throughout his time at Lipscomb that he can create and score goals. Not only is Malachi a talented player with a lot of potential, he’s also an exceptional human being with an incredible family support network who we feel will fit in well in our group. We are looking forward to working with him in the coming years to continue his development and help him reach his enormous potential. I would also like to thank Malachi’s family and the staff at Lipscomb University for their support in the past weeks.”

A four-time first-team all-state selection, Jones finished his high school career with 119 goals and 43 assists. Ahead of his freshman year at Lipscomb , the 5-foot-10 forward was named the 2022 Gatorade Tennessee Boys Soccer Player of the Year, which is awarded to the best high school boys soccer player for excellence.”

Born in Freetown, Sierra Leone, Jones was adopted alongside his seven siblings from an orphanage at a young age and moved to Thompson’s Station, Tenn., in 2013, where he grew up.

“I’m excited to sign my first professional contract with New York City, it’s every kids dream when you start to play at a young age,” Forward Malachi Jones said. “I was in disbelief when I heard my name called on Draft Day, I couldn’t be more excited to be joining such a successful Club on the field but also a Club with strong ties in the community that positively impacts all New Yorkers off of it as well.”

“I’m ambitious and have set big goals for myself. I’m not coming to New York to just be another player on the roster. I believe this is an opportunity that not many people get, so I’ll work hard every day to make the most of it. I’m here to compete for minutes, for playing time, and am going to push the guys around me. I look forward to working with the coaching staff to continue my development and hope to help this team compete for championships. I have seen how passionate the New York City fans are and I can’t wait to play in front of them this season.”

Source: NYCFC

