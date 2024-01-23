OBITUARY: Leslie ‘Les’ Benjamin McCord

Leslie “Les” Benjamin McCord, age 80 of Franklin, TN passed away January 20, 2024.

He was born in Hickman Co. to the late James & Lorene McCord.

Leslie was fondly known as Les to all of his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy McCord; sister, Reba McCord and Marie McCord Anderson.

Les loved the great outdoors. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He enjoyed trips to Tunica to try his luck, which he indeed won a time or two. He loved watching sports of all sorts. Les worked for Mack Moran Contractors of Franklin and retired from Traf-Mark Inc.

Les is survived by his brother, Wayne (Carolyn) McCord of Culleoka, TN; daughter, Sharon (Robert) Crafton of Columbia, TN; son, Jason McCord of Columbia, TN; grandchildren, CJ Crafton of Smithville, TN, Thomas Crafton of Columbia, TN, Madison McCord of Columbia, TN & Alexis McCord of Spring Hill, TN; niece, Dana (Ben) Upton; nephew, Dale McCord and many loving friends and family members.

A memorial gathering will be held from 4-8 PM, Thursday, January 25, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Les McCord Memorial Fund. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

