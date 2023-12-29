Lipscomb’s Malachi Jones Taken No. 8 in 2024 MLS Super Draft

NASHVILLE — Lipscomb Men’s Soccer’s Malachi Jones was taken No. 8 overall by New York City FC in the 2024 MLS Super Draft. Jones marks the second top-10 pick from Lipscomb in this year’s draft.

Malachi Jones earned United Soccer Coaches All-Region First Team Honors this year in addition to being named First Team All-ASUN for the second-consecutive season. Jones played and started in all 16 matches this season with five goals and nine assists for 19 points. The forward led the ASUN in total assists and assists per game. He was also fourth in the ASUN in total points (20) and points per game (1.27).

On the national stage, Jones ranked 3rd in the nation in total assists and assists per game. Jones earned an ASUN Player of the Week honor and scored one game-winning goal on the season. Jones scored the third-most goals for the Bisons who had the fourth-best scoring offense in the nation.

Source: Lipscomb

