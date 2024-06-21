New Downtown Franklin Banners Feature Main Street Icons

As part of the new City Hall redevelopment project, the City’s Planning Department brought a nationally renowned urban retail/historic shopping district expert, Bob Gibbs to Franklin. He conducted a walking tour of Franklin’s Main Street with members of the Downtown Franklin Association and the Planning Department. Gibbs provided suggestions to enhance the experience for citizens and visitors, contributing to even more economic success for merchants, the district, and the City. One of the suggestions was to update the look and feel of the Main Street banners to reflect Franklin’s charm and character.

The new banners have been in place since January, with seasonal banners changing through the year. The new summer banners feature a Franklin Theatre photo from local photographer Trent Wallace. City Communications Social and Digital Media Producer Stephen Price took the photo of the Gray’s neon sign and building for the other banner.

Trent donated his image to the City and said, “It is an honor to be able to capture the charm and beauty of our hometown, where every street corner tells a story.”

Price said, “I am grateful to serve the City of Franklin daily-capturing events, city services, and everyday life in my favorite town!”

Local business owner John Bond of Twine was recruited to help design the banners and took the photos from the local photographers to the next level with a graphic design. “It is an honor to serve the community by providing services to all of the amazing businesses and organizations that make downtown Franklin the best main street in America,” said Bond.

The summer banners were installed June 21 along Main Street.

