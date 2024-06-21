Jim Colvin to Become Brentwood Police Chief in March 2025

On March 1, 2025, Brentwood Assistant Police Chief Jim Colvin will become the city’s fifth Chief of Police. He will take over the role from Richard Hickey, who is retiring on Feb. 28, 2025.

“This is an incredibly important position, and we have been very intentional in our succession planning within the police department,” Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar said. “I have complete faith that Jim Colvin is the right person to lead the Brentwood Police Department for years to come. Jim is known for his professionalism, his integrity, and probably most importantly his compassion. The residents should take comfort that we’ve found another great leader for that department.”

Colvin joined the Brentwood Police Department (BPD) in December 2004, serving over the last 20 years as a patrol sergeant, a detective, a patrol lieutenant, and a captain over the City’s Patrol Division. In 2022, he was named assistant chief of police.

Throughout his career, Colvin has worked to make a positive impact on the Brentwood community and the people he encounters. He was recently profiled in a City-produced video describing a friendship he developed with a young man he once arrested.

Colvin grew up in Chicago, but his family later moved to Memphis where he graduated from Bolton High School. He enrolled at the University of Tennessee, Martin and earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. After joining the BPD, he went on to receive his master’s degree in emergency management from Jacksonville State University.

This July, Colvin will attend the elite FBI National Academy, Session 291, at the Marine Corps Base in Quantico, Virginia. He is only the third person from the BPD to attend the academy, and he will join some of the best police officers from around the world for the 10-week program.

“I am grateful for the support of Chief Hickey, Kirk Bednar, and our City Commissioners,” Colvin said. “I’m extremely proud of the men and women of the BPD and the investment they make in our community. Our officers, dispatchers, and professional staff are dedicated public servants of the highest quality. I am honored to represent the department in the Chief’s position and look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Brentwood.”

Colvin and his wife, Angie, have three children – Sarah, Finley, and Cooper.

The BPD was established in 1971, and the first chief, Howard Buttrey, served until his retirement in 2000. He was succeeded by Chief Ricky Watson, who retired in January 2012. Jeff Hughes, now Williamson County Sheriff, was Brentwood’s Police Chief until he retired in 2022. Earlier this month, Chief Hickey announced he plans to retire in February.

For more information on the BPD, visit the department’s website.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email