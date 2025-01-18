New Starbucks Policy States You Must Buy Something to Hang Out

For the new year, Starbucks has announced a few policy changes. You can no longer visit the coffee shop to use the bathroom or use the internet without making a purchase, reports Restaurant Business.

There is good news: if you make a purchase, you can stay as long as you want. In addition, you can also receive free refills on coffee drinks beginning on January 27th, a perk previously only available to Starbucks reward members.

The new code of conduct will be on display in all Starbucks locations.“This is a common practice, and makes clear that our spaces, including our cafes, patios and restrooms, are for use by paying customers and our partners,” Sara Trilling, EVP and president of North America, said to Restaurant Business.

With the announcement of the policy, it states violators of the policy will be asked to leave the coffee shop and workers may contact law enforcement.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email