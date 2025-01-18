Colors of the Year 2025: 50 Shades of Brown

Gray is dead. Yep, really. That chilly color that has dominated for the last 15 years is being buried by earthy shades like rich browns, prairie terra cottas, and sea blues. What all of this year’s class of colors have in common is that they are both rich and sophisticated, while also being rustic and cozy. They are also deep and saturated reflections of the world outside every front door; the ultimate example of the growing trend of bringing outside nature inside.

Color collections for 2025 draw inspiration from rivers and streams, desert rocks, moody virgin forests, and sunset over chiseled mountains. They are a response to our continuing craving for inviting color, away from the minimalist, monochromatic whites, tans and creams that have been everywhere the last few years. These colors are edgy, bold statements.

Rich Browns

Graham-Brown: Elderton

Taking its name from the humble Elder tree, this is a timeless and charming shade that is a perfect neutral-toned brown that never goes out of fashion. A traditional native shrub or tree, the Elder is a stunning plant with some varieties having almost deep brown leaves which is where Graham-Brown got their inspiration for Elderton. It is a perfect color to color-drenching enveloping a room in a warm brown embrace.

Pantone: Mocha Mousse (17-1230)

Every year, Pantone chooses a Color of the Year. They choose the color after engaging the design community and color enthusiasts, highlighting the relationship between color and culture. Pantone selects a color each year that captures global mood and an attitude, reflecting collective desire in the form of a single, distinct hue. Mocha Mousse is a warming, brown hue imbued with richness. “It nurtures us with its suggestion of the delectable qualities of chocolate and coffee, answering our desire for comfort,” says their website.

Stainmaster: Truffle

“We are excited to highlight Truffle, a versatile color that taps into the warm beauty of nature, offering a timeless and durable foundation for our customers’ design needs,” said Monica Reese, Lowe’s Director of Trend and Style on their website. “Truffle complements a wide range of styles, from modern minimalism to rustic chic, and layers beautifully with a broad palette of colors from soft neutral hues to deep bold palettes, truly elevating the style of any space.”

Earthy Pinks, Peaches and Plums

Little-Green: Mochi

A soft plaster-pink, Mochi is both modern and old-world. It has been used on the walls of Calke Abbey to re-create its late 18th-century neo-classical design or on the walls of today’s homes with a contrasting color, like lime green on the ceiling, for a more contemporary feel.

Behr: Rumors (MQ1-15)

A deep purply-ruby red with brown undertones, this color is vivacious. Warm and alluring, it is a great shade to add to a room that is currently greige, tan or gray as an accent color. It is confident and bold, reminiscent of late sunset on a winter evening. It works well with natural wood furniture that is coming back into style, as well as white woodwork and mixed metal finishes. It is both modern and old-world.

Benjamin Moore: Cinnamon Slate (2113-40)

Calm and adaptable, like Rumors, Cinnamon Slate is good alone or as an accent color. “As the use of more saturated color in design has increased in recent years, we are seeing a growing interest in more nuanced colors, whose undertones add intricacy and dimension,” Andrea Mango, director, color marketing and design, Benjamin Moore, said in their website. “Cinnamon Slate is an inviting hue that offers enduring style and modern sensibility.”

C2: Raku

Inspired by the ancient Japanese tea ceremony, C2’s Raku draws inspiration from the centuries-old pottery technique employing fire and water to create its unique, variegated patterns. The color is an earthy, burnt, brownish red with oxidized undertones that infuse spaces with intentionality and dramatic simplicity. “It’s a true chameleon color shifting between an oxidized sanguine to a dark burgundy with subtle purple and brown undertones,” says their website.

Dunn-Edwards: Caramelized (DET 687)

A warm, neutral color with soft, earthy tones that evoke the feel of sunbaked landscapes, Caramelized creates a relaxed, inviting atmosphere. The color changes with natural and artificial light, appearing lighter and golden in bright spaces or deeper and more muted in dim lighting. “This versatile color pairs beautifully with neutral tones like creams and off-whites or can be contrasted with darker shades like navy and charcoal for a more modern look,” says their website.

Glidden: Purple Basil (PPG1046-7)

Purple Basil is all about the transformative power of color. It is the color of dreamers looking for a way to be a beacon for creative self-expression. While the color can be used alone, it can also be paired with everything from standout colors like mint and marigold to safe colors like cream.

Minwax: Violet

Cast a spell over any room with Minwax Violet. Whether transforming a vintage piece or creating a uniquely eclectic space, it elevates anything into whimsy and magic. “Violet is the perfect pick for those who want to showcase their individuality and go bold at home,” Lisbeth Parda, Color Marketing Manager, Minwax, said on the company’s website.

Murky Blues, Greens and Blacks

Dutch Boy: Mapped Blue (429-5DB)

A beautiful, medium-tone blue with slight yellow undertones, it adds modern charm to any space. It embraces the idea of slow living, helping to create a room that is timeless and foundational. This blue is grounding and nurturing, while providing a sense of serenity.

Krylon: Hammered Black

Leaning into the emerging gothic design aesthetic by adding depth and visual interest. “[It’s a] dark shade that creates an alluring surface dimension and texture, it makes every project feel like one of a kind,” according to Ashley Banbury, Color Marketing Manager, Krylon. Businesswire.com says of the color, “Hammered Black embodies the perfect blend of raw, tactile materiality, with a rich texture that introduces a sophisticated, grounded feel to decor and projects. Its unique finish adds depth and character, transforming ordinary spaces into areas of unmatched elegance and comfort.”

Sherman-Williams: Quietude (SW 6212)

Sherman- Williams color Quietude is a neutral green with a complex blue-gray undertone. It is light and restful, injected with a dash of cool. It is like walking through a forest of pine trees in the fall with sunny pale-blue skies. It can be used anywhere, from a restful bedroom, to a grounded kitchen to the outside of a home.

Valspar: Encore (8002-45G)

Blue is enjoying a comeback. This atmospheric blue is at home anywhere, saturated with a tinge of violet, it is crisp and cool. Low lighting will amplify the violet undertone, brighter light brings out the blue. Encore is an anchoring shade that embodies constancy and confidence, while creating a space that is a joyful respite from the ebbs and flows of life.

