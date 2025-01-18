Silvano Alves Joins Nashville Stampede as Assistant Coach

Less than three months after hanging up his bull rope and retiring as a rider, Silvano Alves has returned to the world of professional bull riding, joining his former PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Teams squad, the Nashville Stampede, as Assistant Coach.

Alves is the only rider in PBR history to hold four World Championships — three individual gold buckles and a PBR Teams title with the Stampede.

In his new role with Nashville, Alves will work alongside Head Coach Justin McBride on rider development and play an integral role in establishing The Ranch at NRS in Decatur, Texas, the Stampede’s training facility which will serve as a training and outreach hub for the team.

“I am happy to continue being part of this Nashville team, and I am very excited to start working alongside Justin and the boys,” said Alves. “I know it will be a different and very rewarding stage. Thank you to the Nashville team for always believing in my potential. May God bless me in this new phase of my life! May Justin and I together help the boys improve their techniques and shape the Nashville team!”

“I’m really excited to have Silvano coming on as the Assistant Coach of the Stampede. His accomplishments and knowledge of the sport speak for themselves, but it’s his loyalty to the team and to the sport that make him such a great addition to the things that we are trying to accomplish,” said Head Coach McBride.

“We’re thrilled that Silvano will continue with our team as a coach alongside Justin. He brings far more than just knowledge and experience — he is a true leader and role model, both in and out of the arena,” said General Manager Tina Battock. “Silvano’s dedication, work ethic and values inspire our team and will surely continue to elevate our program.”

Alves embarks on this latest journey with his name firmly etched in the PBR records.

During his individual career, Alves became just the second rider in history to win three World Championships and was the first to win the coveted title in back-to-back years, earning his first two gold buckles consecutively in 2011 and 2012.

When Alves retired in October 2024, he had registered 527 qualified rides in premier-level PBR competition, trailing only Guilherme Marchi (637) and J.B. Mauney (538). He holds the PBR record for consecutive rides with 24 in 2014. He earned more than $6.792 million over his career, second among PBR competitors.

Alves also excelled in Teams competition. After going undrafted during the league’s inaugural Draft in 2022, Alves was signed as a free agent by Stampede Head Coach McBride in mid-August. Proving to be arguably the greatest free agency signing by a bull riding team, during his first season, Alves was an integral force in the No. 8 Stampede’s Cinderella run through the elimination tournament in Las Vegas as Nashville won the first-ever Teams World Championship.

During the postseason, Alves went 2-for-4 as Nashville defeated four of the league’s Top 5 teams, including a clutch 85.5-point ride on Hunter in the championship game to help beat the No. 5 Arizona Ridge Riders for the title.

During his time with the Stampede, Alves was their unquestionable leader, going 36-for-77 (46%) across three seasons.

Alves will make his coaching debut on January 10 when the Nashville Stampede will play their first rivalry game of the Monster Energy Team Challenge, presented by Camping World, during the Unleash The Beast event in Chicago at Allstate Arena. The Stampede will play the Carolina Cowboys in the first iteration of the Smoky Mountain Showdown.

The Brazilian legend will also be honored on Saturday, Aug. 16 during the Stampede’s fourth annual homestand in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. Competition begins at 6:45 p.m. CT.

Tickets for Stampede Days are still available and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com.

