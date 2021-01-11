New Restaurant Opens in Fairview

The Thompsons Kitchen, recently opened at 1800 Fairview Blvd, in the former Harvest by LabCanna spot, which closed back in July of last year.

Locally owned by Gemma and Rodney Thompson, Chef Rodney graduated from the New England Culinary Institute in 2000 honing his craft in several states from Orgeon to New York before settling in Nashville.

The Thompsons began catering in Nashville for productions in town, musicians, and running their food truck.

Now their focus is on the restaurant instead of catering and the food truck.

The website says the menu changes daily but a recent menu shows pulled pork sandwich, grits two ways – with shrimp or chicken, mac and cheese in three different varieties, plain, topped with pulled pork, or topped with blackened chicken. And the dessert featured was triple chocolate brownie truffles.

Their beer permit is in the works but non-alcoholic drinks are available. They encourage you to bring your own beverage to accompany your meal.

You can call ahead to place an order at 615-266-2493 or pre-order on their website here.

Hours of operation are Tuesday – Saturday, 11 am – 8 pm.

For the latest updates, visit their Facebook page.