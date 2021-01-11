Franklin Resident Opens New Workout Studio in Murfreesboro

Franklin resident, Roshan Patel opened his first Exercise Coach location at 520 Highland Terrace, Suite G, Murfreesboro on January 6, 2021.

Known since 2011 as a “Smart Fitness Studio” franchise due to its bio-adaptive, robotic exercise equipment providing a customized, efficient workout, The Exercise Coach is now a “smart” fitness studio for yet another reason: its value in the time of the Coronavirus.

Outfitted with high-tech computerized machines instead of traditional equipment, The Exercise Coach’s personalized programs are optimized for efficiency, resulting in only two 20-minute workouts per week that can’t be matched in effectiveness with even seven days a week of traditional activity-based exercise. The Exercise Coach’s robotic exercise technology is combined with the guidance of certified coaches to provide a unique, comprehensive approach to fitness designed to be a perfect fit for anyone, regardless of current fitness levels. The studios create a dynamic exercise experience that blends personalized strength and interval cardio training in each session.

“We are different from big box gyms as our boutique fitness studios have always been small, private and super clean. This remains our core offering,” said Brian Cygan, Exercise Coach founder and CEO. “Additionally, we have adapted our already hygienic studio environment policy to further mitigate contagion for clients and staff.”

The Exercise Coach Murfreesboro offers:

One-on-one personal training with no more than 3 clients in the studio at a time.

Workouts are scheduled by appointment only – no walk ins – and clients wait outside or in their car until one minute prior to their appointment time.

Employees undergo temperature checks before beginning their shifts and wear face masks and gloves at all times.

Clients are asked to wear masks and use hand sanitizer (provided in all fitness studios) before workouts.

The studio provides protective gloves for any client who wishes to use them during their session.

Coaches disinfect all equipment touch points after every session.

Workouts are just 20 minutes

Clients must change shoes upon arrival

Patel left his position in the hospitality industry to fulfill his dream of owning a fitness studio. “I have always had a passion for working out and loved sports,” the 31-year old MTSU graduate said. “The fitness industry is one of the few that allows you to track a client’s progression and watch as they become the person they want to be and achieve their goals. I have a family member who has significantly reduced day-to-day pain since they started doing strength training regularly and focusing on better nutrition. I see too many instances where people just need that extra encouragement to believe that they can make change, once they see that is possible, and in such short amount of time, it is life-changing for them.”

More than 120 million Americans say they “know they need exercise and wish they participated more.” The Exercise Coach uses its technology to capture the more reluctant exercise consumer — people who are either too busy to spend a great deal of time at the gym, dislike the gym scene and/or are afraid of injuring themselves. Rather than use their proprietary technology competing with other gyms to court the most athletic people, The Exercise Coach offers privacy, convenience, personalization, efficiency and guidance to change the quality of life for people who are less familiar with fitness successes.

About The Exercise Coach

Founded in 2000, The Exercise Coach began franchising in 2011 and currently has approximately 100 studios operating nationwide. In addition, The Exercise Coach began its international expansion in Japan in 2017 and has 32 locations there today. Our goal is to see 250 units open in the U.S. and 100 open in Japan by the end of 2022.