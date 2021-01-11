Free Cheesecake Slices This Week at Cheesecake Factory

This week only, The Cheesecake Factory is giving away free cheesecake slices with pick up or delivery orders of $30 or more.

On Monday, January 11 only – you can score two slices of cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory.

Here’s how it works. Receive two free slices of cheesecake when you spend $30 on a pickup order through the Cheesecake website or delivery through DoorDash.

Add the slices to your cart and use promo code TWOSLICES before submitting your order. Only available while supplies last. Limit one promo per account.

If you miss the deal on Monday, the rest of the week you can also get one free slice of cheesecake when you spend $30 or more on your pickup or delivery order. Add the slice to your cart and use promo code GETASLICE before submitting your order. Offer ends on Sunday, Jan. 17.

Place your order with Cheesecake Factory here.

The Cheesecake Factory is located at 1800 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin.