



Harvest by LabCanna, a hemp-based coffee shop located at 1880 Fairview Blvd in Fairview, has closed.

Via Facebook, they shared, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the last week of Harvest by LabCanna. We will be closing after our final day, July 18th.”

Harvest by LabCanna shared they will continue to keep their kitchen open.

“Our industrial kitchen will remain open for LabCanna’s edible lines, and to those who rent our kitchen for their culinary projects. Need kitchen access? Contact [email protected] to learn how you can share our space.”

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us, and fear not. We won’t be gone forever. In the meantime, explore our recipes at labcanna.com, and on LabCanna’s youtube page to keep hemp at the root of every dish. We’ll miss you. Until next time,-Harvest crew,” ended the Facebook message.

For the latest news, follow Harvest by LabCanna on Facebook.



