



Leadership Middle Tennessee is pleased to announce the appointment of BG Kurt Winstead (LMT 2015/Williamson County) as the incoming chairman of the LMT Board of Directors. BG Winstead is a Williamson County resident, partner in the law firm of Rudy Winstead Turner, PLLC, and a Brigadier General in the Tennessee National Guard serving as Director of the Joint Staff.

Additionally, five new appointments, serving 2-year terms, have been made to the 37-member board including Howard Bradley, VP of business development, F&M Bank (LMT 2004/Robertson County); Joe Bond, founder, and CEO of Cedar Recovery (LMT 2015/ Wilson County); Donna Harris, CFO/VP of finance, Hunt Brothers Pizza (LMT 2018/Wilson County); Gary Scott, board of directors of Pinnacle Financial Partners (LMT 2001/Cheatham County); and Norman Quirion, director of business and community advancement, Quirion Realty (LMT 2018/ Montgomery County).

LMT President, Lee Rucks states “As we celebrate a milestone of 20 years, I am excited to be surrounded by such a strong board during this time of focusing forward.”

About Leadership Middle Tennessee:

Leadership Middle Tennessee was founded in 1999, as an initiative of Partnership 2000, to contribute to future planned and sustainable economic and community growth and development in the ten-county area through the participation of the community, non-profit, government, and business leaders.

The program highlights historic and contemporary perspectives on relevant regional themes and features presentations by leading experts and key community leaders. Sessions employ a mix of interactive presentations, facilitated dialogue, behind-the-scenes visits, and more. Topics include Education and Workforce Development, Housing, Ft. Campbell, Agriculture, Healthcare, Quality of Life, Technology, Manufacturing, Public Policy and Politics, Transportation, Historic Preservation, Sports and Leisure, Tourism, Natural Resources, and Environmental Issues.

Leadership Middle Tennessee is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization overseen by a regional board comprised of the Leadership Middle Tennessee alums, business, and community leaders. Recently announced, the LMT offices moved from the campus of Middle Tennessee State University to Cumberland University. The current address is 100 Bluegrass Commons Boulevard, Suite 2370, Hendersonville, TN 37075.



