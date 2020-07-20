



Early voting for the Tennessee State and Federal Primary and County General Election has begun. Early voting runs now until August 1.

Early voting is open to any registered voter in the county. Any registered voter may vote at any one of the six (6) early voting sites (listed below) within the county regardless of their actual place of residence.

Early Voting Sites

Franklin Area Locations:

Where:

Williamson County Administrative Complex (Election Commission)

1320 West Main Street, Franklin, TN 37064

Franklin Recreation Complex

1120 Hillsboro Rd (near Mack Hatcher Pkwy), Franklin TN 37064

When: July 17-August 1, 2020

Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Weekdays

Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Noon (July 18, July 25 & August 1)

Where: The John P. Holt Brentwood Librar

8109 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN 37027

When: July 17-August 1, 2020

Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Weekdays

Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Noon (July 18, July 25 & August 1)

Fairview Area Location:

Where: Fairview Recreation Center

2714 Fairview Boulevard, Fairview, TN 37062 (Map this Location)

When: July 17-August 1, 2020

Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Weekdays

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Noon (July 18, July 25 & August 1)

Nolensville Area Location:

Where: Nolensville Recreation Center

7250 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN 37135

When: July 17-August 1, 2020

Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Weekdays

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Noon (July 18, July 25 & August 1)

Spring Hill/Thompson’s Station Area Location:

Where: Longview Recreation Center

2909 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, TN 37174 (Map this Location)

When: July 17-August 1, 2020

Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Weekdays

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Noon (July 18, July 25 & August 1)

View sample ballots here.

*If you do not know the districts in which you reside please visit this link: http://web.go-vote-tn.elections.tn.gov/

All voters must present a Tennessee or Federal issued identification (even if expired) bearing the voters’ name and photo unless excluded under certain provisions of the law. (T.C.A. §2-7-112 (a)).

First time voters who registered online or by mail must show proof of residential address before casting a ballot. When voting in a primary election in the State of Tennessee the voter must declare a political party preference in order to vote in the primary otherwise they may vote in the county general election only. (T.C.A. § 2-7-115 et seq.)



