New Program Creates Leadership Training for Agriculture, Forestry Industries

It’s time for the Tennessee agriculture and forestry industries to develop new crops of leaders in their field.

The Naifeh Center for Effective Leadership, an agency of the University of Tennessee Institute for Public Service (IPS), the UT Institute of Agriculture (UTIA), the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and other partner agencies have developed the Tennessee Agriculture and Forestry Leadership Program (TAFLP). TAFLP provides leadership and networking opportunities for farmers, foresters and the agriculture community.

“The farm community is the backbone of rural Tennessee. It’s exciting to bring our Naifeh Center’s expertise in executive and community leadership to support food, fiber and forestry producers in this personal growth experience. In turn, we expect the participants in the program, with the tools, skills and network it provides, to have a meaningful impact on rural vitality across the state,” said IPS Vice President Herb Byrd III. “The partnership and support of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, Tennessee Farm Bureau, UTIA, Farm Credit MidAmerica, Tennessee Farmer’s Co-op and other commodity groups demonstrates a strong commitment to rural leadership.”

UTIA continues to educate undergraduate and graduate students in agriculture and forestry and looks to expand those efforts with this new partnership.

“By providing Real. Life. Solutions. to Tennessee and beyond through teaching, research and service, the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture is invested in preparing Tennesseans to help lead the future of agriculture and forestry in our state,” said Keith Carver, senior vice chancellor and senior vice president of UTIA. “We are excited to join with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture to support the Tennessee Agriculture and Forestry Leadership Program and its first cohort of participants.”

TAFLP is an 18-month program that includes travel across the state, an out-of-state industry trip and a visit to Washington, D.C. It connects cohort participants with others in the agriculture and forestry industry, and includes tours of farms, forests and businesses. Participants will attend leadership development sessions to enhance communication, leadership, critical thinking, entrepreneurial and strategic planning skills.

“Agriculture and forestry are the foundation of our state,” Commissioner of Agriculture Charlie Hatcher said. “We want to invest in the people who are passionate about learning and leading in these industries. This program is a significant step toward ensuring continued success for the farms and forests of Tennessee for generations to come.”

By improving communication skills, broadening understanding of major policy issues, especially issues facing agriculture and rural communities, and gaining an understanding of the effects of globalization on agriculture and rural communities, TAFLP graduates gain the self-awareness and confidence to be effective leaders.

“Tennessee Farm Bureau is thrilled to partner with agriculture industry partners to provide Tennessee farmers with a premier leadership training opportunity,” said Tennessee Farm Bureau President Eric Mayberry. “Our farmers here in Tennessee are exceptional in what they do on and off the farm, and our hope for this program is to further develop their leadership skills for their farm, family, community and beyond. This program is a long time coming and we are eager to see the great benefits it will yield for our farmers and agriculture in Tennessee.”

Those interested in participating can self-nominate or be nominated by someone else for the program. Ideal candidates are residents of Tennessee, actively involved in farming, ranching or a business closely related to agriculture or forestry including the food and fiber industries. They will be self-motivated and eager to take advantage of the learning opportunities provided by the program.

Similar programs are in existence in Kansas and Kentucky. The Kentucky Agricultural Leadership Program (KALP) launched in 1985 and has graduated more than 300 individuals since that time.

Land loss is an issue across the U.S. and Tennessee is one of the states that has seen the most loss. In 2020, the American Farmland Trust ranked Tennessee as the fourth most threatened state for farmland conversions. According to Charlie Martinez with UTIA in 2017 86 percent of Tennessee was covered in ag and forestry land. From 1997 to 2017, Tennessee lost 1.1 million acres of ag and forestry land and from 2017 to 2022, the state lost another half a million acres. All of the partners involved with the TAFL program hope it is one step to help rejuvenate agriculture in the state.

