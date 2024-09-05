Williamson County Announces Community Grants Available for Opioid Remediation

The Williamson County Opioid Task Force is accepting applications for Community Grants from organizations located in Tennessee to reduce opioid use and its effects in Williamson County. In 2024, 13 organizations were funded to implement opioid abatement remediation strategies targeting Primary Prevention, Harm Reduction, Treatment, Recovery Support, Education & Training, Research, or other approved strategies for people living in Williamson County.

The county received funds through the National Opioid Settlement to implement projects that will serve people living and working in Williamson County. The opioid epidemic worsened in recent years as people who were addicted to prescription pills turned to dangerous and illicit synthetic opioids. According to the Tennessee Department of Health, 84,034 prescriptions for opioids were filled in 2023 in Williamson County alone.

The Department of Health also reported 3,826 drug overdose deaths in 2022 across the state, which is only slightly higher than rates in 2021. “We’re hopeful that an increase in prevention strategies, education and available treatment will reduce overdose rates in both the county and state,” said Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, who is chairing the Opioid Task Force.

Applications to the Community Grant fund as well as more information about the application process can be found online at www.williamsoncounty-tn.gov/opioid. Applications are due by October 4, 2024.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email