New Music this Week- September 30, 2024

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan’s new album Mind Of A Country Boy is out now. In talking about the album, Bryan shared it “reflects the more mature me with song selections that best represent where I am in life.”
Take a listen here.
2Kashus Culpepper
Kashus Culpepper returns today with third a release, “Out Of My Mind,” out now.
“Out Of My Mind” holds a song within a song, written by Culpepper with his producer Brian Elmquist. Diving into Culpepper’s inner world headfirst, the sludgy, soulful thump explores the push-and-pull aftermath of a tormenting heartbreak.
Take a listen here.
3Jenna LaMaster
Rising singer-songwriter Jenna LaMaster today releases her new track “Truth Is.” LaMaster delivers honesty in a song that cuts straight to the heart of a world where all seems lost, reminding us of what’s important and what stands the test of time.
“I think we can all agree that there will always be fearful and confusing times in our world, and that can feel heavy, but there’s a lot of good here too,” reflected LaMaster. “If you’re anything like me, you hold on to the hope and take peace in knowing how the story ends, and that’s what we wrote “Truth Is” about. I can’t wait to share this song with the world – performing it live has already been a moving experience.”
Take a listen here.
4Wyatt Flores
Wyatt Flores’ new song, “Oh Susannah,” is out now.
Reflecting on the song, Flores shares, “The story behind this song is just me having to take a mental break back in February and coming back to it all realizing that I need to take care of myself before I can even think about taking care of others, and that’s all I ever wanted to do. So I did have to take a step back and this song is an apology from me to my fans.”
Take a listen here.
5Brooks & Dunn with Lainey Wilson
Brooks & Dunn join forces withLainey Wilson for an electric reimagination of their 2005 number one hit “Play Something Country.”
“Lainey was one of the first artists to get in the studio with us for this project,” said Kix Brooks. “She came head-to-toe in flames, bell-bottoms and all, and added that Louisiana swagger like only she could. This was a fun one!”
Take a listen here.
6Tyler Hubbard
Hubbard co-wrote the song with regular collaborators Jordan Schmidt and Chase McGill as a way to recognize society’s unsung valiants. They finished the song in early March of 2023, and he was moved to perform it for the first time just weeks later at a benefit for the victims and teachers of the devastating Covenant school shooting in Nashville.
“In my mind, heroes serve and put others before themselves, and I wanted to shine a light on the everyday heroes who do this without always being recognized — teachers, first responders, farmers, and anybody who takes the time to lend a hand to someone in need,” says Hubbard. “It’s all about people helping people. I hope when people hear this song, they reflect on the everyday heroes in their own life and are reminded that everyone can be a hero for somebody. It’s a small way to say thanks and give these real life heroes the recognition they deserve.”
Take a listen here.
7Dylan Schneider
Dylan Schneider releases his debut album, PUZZLED, out now.“When I started this album, writing the songs and deciding what would make the record, I wanted to make sure I got everything exactly right, because these songs are my story,” shares Schneider. “Getting to share my life online is one thing, but this project truly shows who I am as a person and where I’m heading next. I’m so proud of this album and am so excited it’s out. Hope y’all enjoy it, and I’ll see you out on the ‘Bad Decisions Tour!’
Take a listen here.
8Sierra Hull
SIERRA HULL the 2x GRAMMY-nominated and 6x International Bluegrass Music Association Award-winning artist has released her roots-laced rendition of “Black Muddy River” which has been a recurring gem in her live set for years. Originally released in 1987 by the legendary improvisational psychedelic rock group Grateful Dead, HULL’s version doubles down on earthy sonic tapestry and bluegrass-tinged musicianship.
Take a listen here.
