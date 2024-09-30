New Music this Week- September 30, 2024

6 Tyler Hubbard

Hubbard co-wrote the song with regular collaborators Jordan Schmidt and Chase McGill as a way to recognize society’s unsung valiants. They finished the song in early March of 2023, and he was moved to perform it for the first time just weeks later at a benefit for the victims and teachers of the devastating Covenant school shooting in Nashville.

“In my mind, heroes serve and put others before themselves, and I wanted to shine a light on the everyday heroes who do this without always being recognized — teachers, first responders, farmers, and anybody who takes the time to lend a hand to someone in need,” says Hubbard. “It’s all about people helping people. I hope when people hear this song, they reflect on the everyday heroes in their own life and are reminded that everyone can be a hero for somebody. It’s a small way to say thanks and give these real life heroes the recognition they deserve.”

Take a listen here.