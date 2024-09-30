WEATHER 9-30-10-2-2024 Drying Out

By
Clark Shelton
-
We will see a noticeable drop in temperature by the weekend. But, no rain is in the forecast this week. We will be watching to see if another tropical system with a 50% chance of formation this week in the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico comes to fruition and what path it will take.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light northwest wind becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 61. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 57. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articlePhotos: Day 2 of Pilgrimage Festival
Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here