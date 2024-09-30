WEATHER 9-30-10-2-2024 Drying Out

We will see a noticeable drop in temperature by the weekend. But, no rain is in the forecast this week. We will be watching to see if another tropical system with a 50% chance of formation this week in the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico comes to fruition and what path it will take.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light northwest wind becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 61. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 57. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
