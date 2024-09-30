WEATHER 9-30-10-2-2024 Drying Out

We will see a noticeable drop in temperature by the weekend. But, no rain is in the forecast this week. We will be watching to see if another tropical system with a 50% chance of formation this week in the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico comes to fruition and what path it will take.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.