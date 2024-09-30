Photo of the Day: September 30, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Thousands packed the streets of Broadway in downtown Nashville to celebrate the release of Keith Urban’s new album, HIGH. The concert, another in a series of pop-up shows that have seen Urban surprise crowds in Dallas, Chicago, Minneapolis, BNA Airport (in Nashville), Sydney, Brisbane, and a Buc-ee’s parking lot in Alabama, lasted nearly 90 minutes and featured first-time performances of songs from HIGH, which is available here.

Urban has spent much of the past several months releasing music from HIGH – “STRAIGHT LINE,” “GO HOME W U” (with Lainey Wilson), “WILDSIDE,” “HEART LIKE A HOMETOWN,” and the album’s current single “MESSED UP AS ME.” Urban’s first album in nearly four years, HIGH is a musical journey, intentionally sequenced through themes of what it is to be alive, human connection, cutting loose, huge hook choruses, hope, nostalgia, shredding solos, straight-up fun, and some personal life revelations.

