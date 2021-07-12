Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe Reopens Soon

The iconic Bluebird Cafe, located in the Green Hills community of Nashville, will reopen on Friday, July 16th.

The unassuming 100-seat venue in a strip mall is known as the place where Taylor Swift, along with many other artists, was discovered.

Via Facebook, they shared the news, “It’s the news everyone has been waiting for!!! After a long and challenging year and a half, we are ecstatic to announce that The Bluebird Cafe’s doors will soon be opening and we will once again have music filling our room! Our reopening is scheduled for Friday, July 16th.”

Tickets go on sale today, July 12th, the first show will feature Joel Shewmake, Annie Mosher, and Jason Matthews. Later this month, Chrissy Metz from “This is Us” will perform.

The Bluebird Cafe is located at 4104 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215.