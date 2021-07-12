18 Men Arrested, Charged in Spring Hill Human Trafficking Operation

SPRING HILL – A two-day joint undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, the Spring Hill Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the office of 22nd District Attorney General Brent Cooper has resulted in the arrest of eighteen men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors.

Over a two-day period beginning July 8th, as part of an undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in Middle Tennessee, authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases. The focus of the operation was to identify and recover potential victims of human trafficking as well as identify those seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors. As a result of the operation, authorities arrested eighteen men and booked them into the Maury County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing, with additional charges pending.

  • Georgie George (DOB 11/26/95), Clarksville, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
  • Marvin Sparkman (DOB 1/26/92), Columbia, TN: Solicitation of a Minor
  • Steven McCanless (DOB 1/16/95), Culleoka, TN: Solicitation of a Minor
  • Ketankumar Patel (DOB 4/5/68), Columbia, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
  • Ivan Ashley (DOB 8/20/71), Dania, FL: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
  • David Christopher May (DOB 9/25/94), Fayetteville, TN: Solicitation of a Minor
  • Andrew Myung Kim (DOB 12/2/82), Franklin, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
  • Bryce Lawson (DOB 7/2/97), Charles, LA: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
  • Jeremiah McSpaddin (DOB 1/31/85), Spring Hill, TN: Solicitation of a Minor
  • Brian Mitchell (DOB 8/5/70), Thompson’s Station, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
  • Nabi Rahman (DOB 3/5/88), Nashville, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
  • Patrick Harris (DOB 4/9/89), Murfreesboro, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
  • Matthew Brewer (DOB 2/27/74), Centerville, TN: Solicitation of a Minor
  • Suleiman Musa Osman (DOB 1/1/83), Chattanooga, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
  • Juan Gabriel Hernandez Eufracio (DOB 8/29/84), Huntsville, AL: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
  • Pablo Godines Cervantes (DOB 5/17/70), Columbia, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
  • Haojie Wang (DOB 2/25/89), Brentwood, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor
  • Luis Diaz-Mendez (DOB 4/17/94), Baton Rouge, LA: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

The operation also had the support of End Slavery Tennessee, which works to provide services to survivors of human trafficking.

Information about human trafficking and TBI’s efforts to address this type of crime can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com.

