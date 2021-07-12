OBITUARY: Frances F. Griffin

Frances F. Griffin, 86, of Lawrenceburg, passed away on Sunday, July 4th, in Franklin, Tennessee.

Frances was born in Lawrenceburg to William Hooper and Willie Mae Fleeman on December 17, 1934. A graduate of Lawrence County High School, she married Harlon Griffin, of Loretto, on November 13, 1954. She worked as an administrative specialist in many organizations as they traveled around the United States during her husband’s 28 years of service in the Air Force. Upon their return to Lawrenceburg, she was involved in numerous ways with life of First United Methodist Church.

Frances is preceded in death by her husband Harlon and daughter-in-law Sylvia Griffin.

She is survived by her son Michael Griffin of Franklin, Tennessee, her brother Tom Fleeman of Nashville, Tennessee, and three grandchildren: Levi Griffin, Seth Griffin, and Soren Griffin, all of Franklin, Tennessee.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, July 17th, at First United Methodist Church of Lawrenceburg.

Memorials may be given to the world missions efforts of First United Methodist Church of Lawrenceburg.