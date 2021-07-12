OBITUARY: Frances F. Griffin

Frances F. Griffin, 86, of Lawrenceburg, passed away on Sunday, July 4th, in Franklin, Tennessee.
Frances was born in Lawrenceburg to William Hooper and Willie Mae Fleeman on December 17, 1934. A graduate of Lawrence County High School, she married Harlon Griffin, of Loretto, on November 13, 1954. She worked as an administrative specialist in many organizations as they traveled around the United States during her husband’s 28 years of service in the Air Force. Upon their return to Lawrenceburg, she was involved in numerous ways with life of First United Methodist Church.
Frances is preceded in death by her husband Harlon and daughter-in-law Sylvia Griffin.
She is survived by her son Michael Griffin of Franklin, Tennessee, her brother Tom Fleeman of Nashville, Tennessee, and three grandchildren: Levi Griffin, Seth Griffin, and Soren Griffin, all of Franklin, Tennessee.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, July 17th, at First United Methodist Church of Lawrenceburg.
Memorials may be given to the world missions efforts of First United Methodist Church of Lawrenceburg.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.