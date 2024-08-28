Nashville Teen Seven Whitman Found Safe

UPDATE AUGUST 28, 2024,2:57pm: Seven Whitman has been found safe in Nashville.
UPDATE: Seven Whitman has been found safe in Nashville. Thanks for helping us spread the word! pic.twitter.com/OZi8FRdVfG
— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 28, 2024
Original Story:
The TBI has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Seven Whitman, who is missing from Nashville.
DESCRIPTION:
14-years-old
5’6″
130 lbs.
Blonde hair and blue eyes.
Seven was last seen at home Sunday evening (August 25) wearing a brown tank top, gray sports bra, and gray shorts.
Spot her or have information about her whereabouts?
Call the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department at (615) 862-8600 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND!
