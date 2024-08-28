Kroger Offers Labor Day Savings

Kroger Nashville Division shared it is celebrating Labor Day with Locked-in-Low prices on grilling essentials, as friends and families gather to commemorate the unofficial end of summer. From sizzling BBQ favorites to ice cold beverages, Kroger is the one-stop Labor Day shop with an unbeatable selection of products at lower prices.

“As customers gather with their families to enjoy the last long weekend of the summer, we are here to make their favorite meals a little more affordable and convenient,” said Lauren Bell, Corporate Affairs Manager. “Whatever you may need to celebrate the holiday, from fresh produce and high-quality grilling essentials to unforgettable sweet treats, Kroger has you covered with everyday low prices and special savings on all the party staples.”

With everyday locked-in-low prices and special seasonal savings, Kroger is helping families celebrate the holiday without breaking the budget on grilling favorites:

Fire Up the Grill: Oscar Mayer Classic Hotdogs, Boneless Ribeye, Pork Back Ribs, and Fresh Burgers.

Fresh Sides for Everyone: Asparagus, sweet corn on the cob, mushrooms, sweet onions, peaches, watermelon, Kroger® Brand Veggies trays, bag salads, red cherries and more.

Home Chef Mains and Sides: St. Louis Style BBQ Ribs, Roasted or Fried Chicken, Creamy

Mac and Cheese and Homestyle Mashed Potatoes.

Delicious Desserts: Angel Food Cake, Strawberry Crunch Cake, Red, White & Blue M&M Cookies, Apple and Cherry Pie and Patriotic Cupcakes.

Cold and Refreshing Beverages: Modelo, Corona, Athletic Brewing Co Non-Alcoholic

Beer, Twisted Tea and favorites from Miller, Budweiser and Coors.

End-of-Summer Essentials: Blue Rhino Propane tanks, Kroger® Brand Instant Light

Ridged Charcoal, camp chairs, coolers and Kroger® Brand Broad Spectrum SPF. Check out the Locked in Low prices on Kroger.com.

Elevate your Labor Day celebrations with these easy ideas to make summer cookout extra special:

Create a DIY burger bar: A burger bar is a backyard staple this summer. With a combination of classic and spicy toppings, satisfy both burger purists and burger innovators. Begin with standard toppings that some guests are sure to love, then provide more zesty alternatives for the adventurous members of your party.

Use a meat calculator: Feeding and planning for a large group can be tricky, but using a meat calculator can help. Simply enter the number of guests and what type of meat you’re serving up and it will calculate the exact number of pounds to buy.

Level up your sides: Upgrade your basic barbecue sides with a clever twist, taking your dishes from classic to iconic. With just a few smart hacks and some unexpected ingredients, you can cook up stellar side dishes that are sure to elevate any warm-weather meal, including Caprese Mac and Cheese and Sweet Hatch Chile Corn on the Cob.

With a wide range of products, unbeatable prices and exceptional customer service, Kroger is the one-stop shop for all things Labor Day.

Kroger is also currently offering a vaccine coupon for $5 off your groceries when you receive a flu vaccine, and $20 off when you get a flu vaccine AND another vaccine in the same visit. Patients are eligible for the offer through 11/2. This incentive is digital and is loaded onto the patient’s loyalty card and must be used within 6 months of receiving it.

For additional Labor Day items and everyday savings, visit Kroger.com or the Kroger app, offering more than $600 in savings available weekly in digital coupons. With more than 30,000 mouthwatering possibilities, customers are a swipe away from inspiration to reality. Kroger is worth it every time.

