Nashville Soccer Club Falls in Penalties in Leagues Cup 2023 Final



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Aug. 19, 2023)– Nashville Soccer Club fell to Inter Miami CF in the Leagues Cup 2023 Final after 10 rounds of penalty kicks following a 1-1 draw in regulation. Lionel Messi opened up the scoring in the 23rd minute with an individual effort to put Inter Miami CF ahead, but Fafà Picault leveled the game off a Hany Mukhtar corner kick in the 57th minute.

Following the 1-1 draw, the match went straight to penalty kicks. Inter Miami CF goalkeeper Drake Callender stopped an early Nashville SC attempt, but Elliot Panicco made a strong must-save stop to set Sam Surridge up to send the Boys in Gold into sudden death. Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF took each other through 10 rounds of penalties, ending with each side’s goalkeeper taking a penalty, where Nashville SC eventually fell.

As Runner-Up, Nashville SC has secured a First-Round entrance into the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup.

First-ever Final: The Leagues Cup 2023 Final marked Nashville SC’s first-ever tournament final appearance.

Fafà for Goals: Fafà Picault’s game-leveling goal marked his third goal of the tournament, placing him level for team lead in goals with Sam Surridge. Picault appeared in all seven of Nashville SC’s Leagues Cup 2023 matches, starting four.

Surridge Is Super: Sam Surridge’s assist to Picault’s 57th minute goal marks his fifth goal contribution of the tournament. Surridge has had at least one goal contribution in every match in which he has appeared for Nashville SC since being signed in July as the club’s third Designated Player.

Back to MLS: Nashville SC will resume its MLS regular season as the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs approach by visiting Atlanta United FC on Aug. 26 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium. Nashville SC currently sits fourth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 11W-8L-5D, 38 points.

Source: Nashville SC

