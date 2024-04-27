MTSU Men’s Basketball Inks Forward Mostafa for 2024-25 Season

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Essam Mostafa, a 6-foot-9 forward from TCU, has signed for the 2024-25 season with Middle Tennessee men’s basketball, head coach Nick McDevitt announced on Friday.

“Essam possesses so many qualities that help teams win; he has high character, high energy, size, experience, and toughness,” McDevitt said. “He is a very good low block scorer and has been a high-level rebounder over the course of his college career. We are very excited to welcome him to the ‘Boro!”

Mostafa comes to Murfreesboro with one year of eligibility remaining after appearing in 30 games for the Horned Frogs a season ago, shooting 63.6 percent from the field with the Big XII team. Prior to joining TCU, Mostafa was a NABC All-District 23 Second Team selection his junior year with Coastal Carolina, where the Cairo, Egypt native averaged a double-double — 12.4 points, 10.0 rebounds — in 26 games with 25 starts, leading the Sun Belt in rebounding that season.

He started nearly every game through three seasons on the court the Chanticleers, averaging at least 12.2 points per game and at least 8.9 rebounds per game in all three seasons. His first home game as a Blue Raider will not be his first game in the Murphy Center, as Mostafa scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds against MTSU when Coastal Carolina visited the Glass House on December 19, 2021.

Source: MTSU

