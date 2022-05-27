Nashville International Airport to Launch On-site TSA PreCheck® Program

IDEMIA, the global identity leader and long-time authorized TSA PreCheck® enrollment provider, announced its new on-site TSA PreCheck enrollment initiative will plan to launch at Nashville International Airport® (BNA). It rovides on-site TSA PreCheck enrollment to travelers as they depart for their trip with no neped for an appointment. This new, convenient enrollment option takes five minutes or less, and most passengers will receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) within three to five days for use on subsequent trips.

“We’re bringing TSA PreCheck enrollment to travelers right where they see the benefits of the program. IDEMIA is a leader in identity verification and validation technologies, and we are constantly innovating new ways to streamline TSA PreCheck. This service has proven popular with travelers at the airports where we have piloted this new option and now those traveling to and from Nashville can enroll easily right at the airport,” says Donnie Scott, CEO, IDEMIA Identity & Security.

This new TSA PreCheck enrollment initiative begins in the beginning of June at BNA. IDEMIA TSA PreCheck Enrollment Ambassadors will be stationed throughout the airport in easy-to-spot uniforms with specially equipped carts for enrolling passengers in TSA PreCheck.

“We are thrilled to be among the latest airports to introduce this new TSA Precheck enrollment initiative. Whether you’re traveling on vacation or business, this program will enhance your overall travel experience,” says Doug Kreulen, President and CEO, Nashville International Airport. “The easier we make it for travelers to enroll in TSA PreCheck, the more popular the program has become. Throughout the month of April, 94 percent of TSA PreCheck passengers wait less than 5 minutes in security checkpoint lines and avoiding having to take off their shoes and belts and can leave their compliant liquids and laptops in their bags. This effort has helped us deliver the benefits of TSA PreCheck to more and more travelers each day,” says Stephen Wood, TSA Federal Security Director, Tennessee.

