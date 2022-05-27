WEATHER- Pop-up Showers Give Way To An AWESOME Holiday Weekend

Springlike temps today and tomorrow will give way to pool and lake temps by Sunday and Monday. Spotty sunshine and a possible shower today and then tomorrow is working in the backyard weather. Or, in the case of this writer, moving the TV on the deck with a couple of cold ones for Champions League and Liverpool for the afternoon!

Whatever you do be safe and enjoy the long weekend!

Today A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59. South southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Memorial Day Sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 10 mph.