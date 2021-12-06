Nashville Armory and Franklin Range Purchased

Joey DeGraw has added to his Nashville portfolio with the purchase of the iconic Nashville Armory and the Franklin Range.

DeGraw also currently co-owns Nashville Underground, a 55,000 sq foot bar/restaurant/arcade/bowling venue on historic Broadway. With the purchase of the armory, he is continuing to seek out properties that have tremendous value to the Nashville community.

DeGraw says, “The armory and range have such a deep-rooted history in Nashville and I am thrilled to have a part in their next chapter. The opportunity to purchase these Nashville staples was irresistible, as it was such a perfect addition to the diverse entertainment portfolio I am building.”

Nashville Armory is over 15,000 square feet of retail showroom, classrooms, and state-of-the-art indoor shooting ranges. The facility ranks as one of the largest and most advanced firearm facilities in the country. The Franklin Range has 10 state-of-the-art shooting lanes equipped with automated target control, a state-of-the-art air filtration system, and custom shooting stalls that provide a virtually private shooting experience.

Under the new ownership, DeGraw plans on keeping the core mission and values of the armory and range aligned with their founders.

