WCS Seeks Input for Communications Survey

The WCS Communications Department is updating its Communication Plan, and we need your help. The District is asking all stakeholders to complete a short, online survey.

This survey pertains to WCS district communications only, not communications from your child’s teacher or other school staff. District communications include the InFocus newsletter, phone/email/text notification system, district website, mobile app and WCS social media channels (e.g. Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram).

“We are always looking for ways to improve communication as a district, and over the years we’ve taken input and suggestions from our families and others to utilize new communication methods,” said Executive Director of Communications Carol Birdsong. “Implementing a mobile app and expanding our mass notification system to include text messaging are two examples. We appreciate families and community members taking the time to provide us with feedback.”

WCS families and staff will also receive an email with the survey link on Wednesday, December 1. This survey will be available through Monday, December 6.