Music City Grand Prix Releases Musical Lineup for 2023

The third annual Big Machine Music City Grand Prix returns for the NTT Indycar Series on August 4-6, 2023 at Nissan Stadium.

Music City Grand Prix released the musical guests lineup for this year. Artists scheduled to perform include Flo Rida, Vince Neil, Chris Janson, Megan Moroney, Gavin DeGraw, Tim Dugger, Frank Ray, Jay DeMarcus, Jason Crabb, Dillion Carmichael, Mae Estes, Ryan Griffin, Connor McCutheon, and more. See the schedule below of performances.

Friday, August 4

9:30a – Gates Open

12:00p – ZOEE (iHeartRadio Stage)

1:30p – Connor McCutcheon (iHeartRadio Stage)

3:00p – American Blonde (iHeartRadio Stage)

4:15p – Ryan Griffin (iHeartRadio Stage)

5:30p – Special Guest (iHeartRadio Stage)

7:00p – Wesley Mortgage FREEDOM FRIDAY TRIBUTE CONCERT featuring Rock Legend Vince Neil, Chris Janson, Gavin DeGraw & More (Zyn Main Stage)

9:30p – Track/Gates Close

Saturday, August 5

8:30a – Gates Open

9:00a – Neon Union (iHeartRadio Stage)

9:40a – Special Guest (iHeartRadio Stage)

11:30a – Frank Ray (iHeartRadio Stage)

12:45p – Dillon Carmichael (iHeartRadio Stage)

1:00p – NTT INDYCAR Series Qualifying / Firestone Fast 6

2:45p – Special Guest (iHeartRadio Stage)

3:00p – Trans Am Race

3:45p – Megan Moroney (iHeartRadio Stage)

6:30p – Stadium Super Trucks Race 1

6:45p – DJ Hish (Zyn Main Stage)

7:05p – FLO RIDA (Zyn Main Stage)

7:15p – SRO GR Cup Race 1

7:55p – SRO GT America Race 1

9:30p – Track/Gates Close

Sunday, August 6

7:30a – Gates Open

8:00a – Exotic Car Show (Zyn Main Stage)

9:00a – Red Street Records Presents Jay DeMarcus, Jason Crabb, Consumed By Fire, Cade Thompson & Iveth Luna (Praise Stage)

9:05a – INDY NXT Race

10:05a – NTT INDYCAR Series Pre-Race Ceremonies

10:15a – Mae Estes (iHeartRadio Stage)

11:30a – NTT INDYCAR Series Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

2:00p – Tim Dugger (iHeartRadio Stage)

2:30p – Stadium Super Trucks Race 2

3:20p – SRO GT America Race 2

4:10p – SRO GR Cup Race 2

6:00p – Track/Gates Close

There are new things to see this year at Music City Grand Prix.

GT America and GR Cup Saturday Night Race experience for fans. Don’t miss the great views as the cars race under the bright city lights.

New start time at 11:30am on Sunday for the NTT INDYCAR Series main event.

Turn 9 Club – the most action-packed corner in INDYCAR.

Increased capacity in NetJets Club RPM presented by Flatrock Motorclub.

Cumberland Stage moved to the Fan Zone with live music throughout the day.

Added additional free Water Stations throughout event grounds

New Family Fun Zone with Shade Tent and Misting Fans

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can choose to purchase a three-day club package or general admission and grandstand tickets.

