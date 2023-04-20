National Outlet Shopping Day to Return to Opry Mills

Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, which attracted thousands of deal hunters, Opry Mills announced plans for the second-annual National Outlet Shopping DayTM to be celebrated June 10 and 11. Opry Mills will be one of more than 90 Simon Premium Outlets® and The Mills® properties across the United States and Canada – even internationally, in Mexico, Thailand, and Malaysia – commemorating National Outlet Shopping Day 2023, touted as the biggest outlet savings event of the year.

Opry Mills retailers offered hundreds of exclusive deals during National Outlet Shopping Day 2022, and this year’s event promises even more fantastic finds on the most sought-after brands, along with unique in-store and center-wide experiences. The event will also expand its omni-channel presence, with special live-streaming events and limited-time offers on Simon Premium Outlets’ e-commerce platform, ShopPremiumOutlets.com.

New for 2023, eligible bargain hunters who open a Simon American Express® Credit Card from Cardless will receive double rewards on select purchases when shopping at Simon Mills and Premium Outlets during the two-day event. Cardholders will earn 6 percent in statement credits on purchases made at any on-property Simon retailer and 10 percent at select stores, including Aéropostale, Brooks Brothers, Forever 21, Finish Line, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Banana Republic, up to $1,000. Cardholders will also receive a $10 food and beverage credit to be used that weekend at any Opry Mills dining spot and a complimentary National Outlet Shopping Day tote bag. Terms and conditions apply.

“We know that consumers are making difficult choices about how to prioritize their spending,” said Paula Hankins Director, Marketing & Business Development. “During National Outlet Shopping Day, we want to give our shoppers a chance to reclaim the joy and exhilaration of finding a great deal on something they really want, without breaking their budget.”

Nashville-area power shoppers who don’t want to wait until June to get in on the excitement can enter now to win Simon’s Ultimate Outlet Shopping Giveaway, in which one lucky winner and three friends will receive an all-expense-paid trip, valued at more than $50,000, to enjoy National Outlet Shopping Day weekend at the beautiful Orlando Premium Outlets and the country’s largest value retail destination, Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise, Fla. The package includes first-class travel and in-market transportation, hotel, dining, VIP experiences, and a $5,000 shopping spree. To enter to win, register at PremiumOutlets.com/NOSDContest before April 23.

For updates on National Outlet Shopping Day 2023, follow Opry Mills on social media or visit the center’s website.