Photo of the Day: April 20, 2023

Photo of the day: Icon Entertainment Group welcomed more than 200 high-profile guests – including Tina Sinatra, Trisha Yearwood, Lorrie Morgan, Lee Roy Parnell, Eddie George, Nashville Mayor John Cooper and a who’s who of the music industry from across the country – for the official grand opening of its highly-anticipated Sinatra Bar & Lounge on Friday, April 14.

Reservations for Sinatra Bar & Lounge can now be made two weeks in advance online at SinatraNashville.com or by calling 615-866-2224.

