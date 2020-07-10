Morning Source: Missy Dillingham with John P Holt Library in Brentwood





Morning Source

Guest: Missy Dillingham with John P Holt Library in Brentwood



Originally Aired: May 18, 2020

The John P Holt Library reopened at the end of May. Morning Source with Donna Vissman talked with Missy Dillingham from the Brentwood prior to the re-opening about the changes patrons can expect when they visit the library.

Learn more about the Brentwood library here.

