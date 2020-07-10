



Plans are in place for Brentwood Academy to begin school as scheduled on August 18 with health and safety protocols being implemented that prioritize the well-being of the school community. A COVID-19 Task Force made up of school administrators has prepared a plan informed by state and CDC guidelines aimed at keeping students and faculty safe.

The school released a video for students, parents, and faculty outlining some of the changes the school community can expect when they return to campus next month. In the video, Dean of Community Engagement Jason Mathews and Middle School Director Jenny Cretin walk students through what a typical school day will look like, including assemblies and chapel, and new technology that will enhance flexibility of instruction in or out of the classroom. The pair demonstrate where to enter, temperature checks, lunch time plans, and sanitization efforts.

Related:



According to Cretin, “Similar to how we’ve always monitored the flu, if COVID-19 cases reach a certain percentage of our student and faculty population, we will temporarily make the switch to online classes. With new technology in place, and our teachers trained on new platforms such as Microsoft Teams, we’re even more prepared to build on our already high-level distance learning experience.”

The two administrators reminded viewers of the video that guidelines are continually being updated and the school will be monitoring and adjusting policies as needed. Among the protocols:

Designated entrances where temperatures will be taken

Masks in hallways and common areas where distancing can’t take place

Spacing of desks in classrooms

Touchless water faucets/ water fountains / paper towel dispensers

Daily use of CDC approved disinfectant in all high-touch areas

More eating areas to allow for proper spacing/ pre-packaged utensils, condiments

No large gatherings where proper distancing can’t take place

Athletics will operate according to local and state guidelines

“The health and safety of the Brentwood Academy community is of the utmost importance and we continue to consult with experts in the medical, government, and healthcare fields as we plan for an exciting and new school year. We are thankful for the grace, provision, and certainty we find in Christ as we look to Him for guidance in an uncertain world,” says Brentwood Academy Headmaster Curt Masters.

About Brentwood Academy

Brentwood Academy is a co-educational, independent, college preparatory school dedicated to nurturing and challenging each whole person—body, mind, and spirit—to the glory of God.



