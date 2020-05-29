



The John P. Holt Brentwood Library reopened Tuesday, May 26th.

New precautions are in place to keep the library safe for employees and patrons. Here’s what you need to know:

The temporary hours are Monday – Friday 9:00 – 6:00, Saturday 10:00 – 6:00, and Sunday 1:00 – 6:00.

Holds will be available for pickup for 2 days. To access your holds, please tell a staff member your last name and they will retrieve your holds which will be ready for self-checkout.

Library programs will be held virtually. Please register online to attend a virtual program.

Meeting rooms are temporarily closed for public meetings.

Fines: Fines were not charged while the library was closed March 17th – May 25th.

Periodicals/Newspapers: Periodicals and Newspapers will not be available at this time. Please browse the eLibrary to view electronic copies of magazines and newspapers.

Main Library area: There will be limited computer access. Seating has been limited throughout the entire building. The reading terrace will be closed until further notice. Study rooms and the Fall conference room will be used for City meetings and will be unavailable for patron use.

Donations: Donations will resume on June 1st. They will be accepted Monday – Friday from 10-2. They will not be accepted at Circulation. All donations will be quarantined for 3 days.

Measures taken to keep the Library safe for staff and patrons:

Staff temperatures are taken upon arrival.

Sneeze guards at all Service Desks.

Staff wearing face masks while dealing with the public.

Social distancing signage and floor stickers throughout the Library.

Increased cleaning of hard surfaces such as counter tops and self-checkout kiosks.

Reduced number of chairs and tables to encourage social distancing.

3-day quarantining of returned library items. Items will be checked in after quarantine.

