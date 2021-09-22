Morning Source: JT Hodges

Morning Source

Guest: JT Hodges



Originally Aired: September 21, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Leipers Fork resident J.T. Hodges. who will perform at Pilgrimage Festival this Saturday, Sept 25.

The singer/songwriter will open the Shady Grove stage at 11:40am with a few new songs he’s been working on and a familiar song, Sandman, which is celebrating its two-year anniversary.

Hodges shared he’s been working on a new facility, Worldwide Stages in Spring Hill, a place for artists to come and practice on stages before their tour in the old Saturn Factory. Worldwide announced its purchase of the building back in May with a plan to open later this year.

Find the latest about J.T. Hodges here.

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!