Morning Source: Natalie Madigan

Morning Source

Guest: Natalie Madigan



Originally Aired: September 21, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Murfreesboro resident and recent MTSU graduate Natalie Madigan, who will perform at Pilgrimage Festival this weekend.

This will be the first time Madigan has performed at the festival. As an Indie-Pop artist, you can hear the influences of Billie Eilish but with her own spin.

Madigan has spent a lot of time connecting with fans on Tik Tok but says she’s looking forward to seeing fans in person and performing in Franklin.

For the latest updates, follow Natalie Madigan here.

