Worldwide Stages Acquires Northfield Conference Center Property

Nashville, TN— May 28, 2021 – Worldwide Stages (“WWS”) today announced its acquisition of the 355,000-square-foot, 38-acre Northfield Conference Center in Spring Hill, Tennessee (just south of Nashville, TN | Music City, USA), originally home to General Motor’s Saturn Headquarters. WWS will redevelop the complex into a series of large sound stages where top music acts will build and rehearse their performances prior to their national tours. The complex will also include space for vendors to the music touring industry and provide the full range of services required by top music acts, all in one secure creative campus location. The first rehearsal sound stages will be available in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Conference Center was acquired in 2017 by the City of Spring Hill, annexed into the city, and zoned Institutional Campus in anticipation of the broadest possible use by the local government. Over the last year, the Board of Mayor and Alderman for the City agreed the sale of the property to WWS was in the long-term best interest for the community.

“Spring Hill is excited to welcome Worldwide Stages into our community,” said Matt Fitterer, Alderman for Spring Hill and an early supporter of the WWS acquisition. “This investment from WWS will create an impact far beyond job creation and economic growth. Saturn came to Spring Hill as a “new kind of car company” so it’s fitting that their former headquarters will now set the standard as the new way to produce and rehearse live music.”

The $35 million dollar renovation in Spring Hill will be a phased development and includes plans for the largest music rehearsal soundstage in the United States (enclosing an acre of unobstructed space with a 100-foot ceiling height to accommodate arena-sized music events). The plans also provide for a 100-seat private theater, a multi-story event venue/ballroom, full on-site food service facilities, and space for state-of-the-art recording studios, post-production services, and a host of industry related services and vendors.

The acquisition of the Conference Center by WWS was financed by CapStar Bank, a Nashville-based bank with deep ties to the music industry. WWS and its affiliates are funded through a series of private equity facilities with Valiant Wealth Family Office (“Valiant”), who recently opened offices in Franklin, TN.

For more information on WWS go to www.worldwidestages.com